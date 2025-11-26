Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Argus

Argus restated their hold rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COIN. Citigroup raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.60 to $479.30 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.08.

COIN stock opened at $254.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.87. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 3.67.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.88, for a total value of $31,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 187,802 shares in the company, valued at $58,383,885.76. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.93, for a total value of $225,879.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $464,494.91. This trade represents a 32.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 743,351 shares of company stock worth $230,981,594. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 37.6% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

