Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Rothschild Redb

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Rothschild Redb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $104.53.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $364,748.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,785.96. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,521 shares of company stock worth $1,770,602. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

