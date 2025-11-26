Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ILPT FY2025 Earnings

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Up 1.7%

ILPT stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.93 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 125.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

