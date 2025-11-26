Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,049 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $126.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.32. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $168.08. The firm has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.85.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

