Zacks Research Upgrades Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to “Strong-Buy”

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 4.8%

KLIC stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.297-0.363 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,763.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.2% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 13,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $256,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

