Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EYPT. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho set a $28.00 price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 337.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.80%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 73,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,834,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

