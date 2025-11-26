Leerink Partnrs Lowers Earnings Estimates for Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Belite Bio in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.05). The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Belite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Belite Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Belite Bio from $80.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of BLTE opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. Belite Bio has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $144.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -66.56 and a beta of -1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Belite Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 45.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Belite Bio by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Belite Bio by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

See Also

