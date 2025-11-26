Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,978,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $916,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,270. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,525,000. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

