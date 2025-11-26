Forager Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. $IIIV

Forager Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. i3 Verticals comprises 8.9% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Forager Capital Management LLC owned 2.00% of i3 Verticals worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Trading Up 1.8%

IIIV opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.56 million, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.68 million. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 11,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $274,710.87. Following the sale, the president directly owned 43,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,839.13. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul Christians sold 1,890 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $59,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 43,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,654. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,737 shares of company stock worth $411,657. Insiders own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.