Correct Capital Wealth Management Purchases 2,400 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.19.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

