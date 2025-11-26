Correct Capital Wealth Management Decreases Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Correct Capital Wealth Management reduced its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,149 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Correct Capital Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Correct Capital Wealth Management owned approximately 0.94% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $40,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 158,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth about $966,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,838,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $38.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

