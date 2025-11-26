DNB Asset Management AS Buys New Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $946,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,733,000 after purchasing an additional 116,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,795,000 after purchasing an additional 111,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at $3,772,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Duolingo from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $266,267.18. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,291.54. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.95, for a total transaction of $256,959.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,026.20. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,452 shares of company stock worth $21,421,632. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL opened at $175.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.46 and a 200-day moving average of $354.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.27 and a 1-year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

