Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Sold by Correct Capital Wealth Management

Correct Capital Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,703 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Correct Capital Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Correct Capital Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,366.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

