Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $482.1688.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $473.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $453.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $504.00 to $566.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $1,727,283.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,206.60. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $635,130.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,438 shares in the company, valued at $12,403,347.90. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 78,328 shares of company stock worth $35,705,793 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,238,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $222,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,781,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $429.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of -174.01 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $456.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

