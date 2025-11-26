Country Trust Bank Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Country Trust Bank lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,147 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $45,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of IWR stock opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $97.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.