12,900 Shares in NetEase, Inc. $NTES Bought by Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NetEase by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in NetEase by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Arete Research upgraded NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.
NetEase Trading Up 0.6%
NASDAQ NTES opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.30. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $159.55.
NetEase Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NetEase
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.