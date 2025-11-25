Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David L. Hardy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.53 per share, for a total transaction of $133,060.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,060. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $180,137.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,939,569.44. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

