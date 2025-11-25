Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2925 per share on Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This is a 0.9% increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 60 years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. 526,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,703. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $33.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Zacks Research cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

