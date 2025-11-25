Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AvalonBay Communities stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, hitting $183.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,684. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.09.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,800,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,876,000 after purchasing an additional 127,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,537,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,788,000 after buying an additional 92,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,394,225,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,376,000 after acquiring an additional 249,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

