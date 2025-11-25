Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boston Scientific stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $100.30. 1,650,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,055,585. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average is $102.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,089,937,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $746,655,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,459 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,678.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

