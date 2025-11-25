Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 142.9% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Arete raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $706.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $489.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

CRWD opened at $496.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $509.19 and a 200-day moving average of $475.23. The company has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.23, a P/E/G ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

