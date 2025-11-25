Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $284.47, but opened at $255.33. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $252.4160, with a volume of 1,079,952 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $328.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.05.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,498,374.48. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,626 shares of company stock worth $452,804 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

