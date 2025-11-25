Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Teradyne stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER traded down $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.10 and a 200 day moving average of $115.86. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $191.56.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $199,661.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,031,963.40. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $494,318 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $3,027,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Teradyne by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $117.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

