Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 60.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,022,000 after purchasing an additional 91,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $188.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $228.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

