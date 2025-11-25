FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $16.81 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

FourThought Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,578 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.7% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,800,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $23,502,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,293,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,184,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,554 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,948,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,985,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,120,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,177,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,792,209,000 after purchasing an additional 68,613 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of ABT opened at $127.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.14.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
