SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.20.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.