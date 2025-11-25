RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 74,883 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,883 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $69.46.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

