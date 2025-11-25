One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.