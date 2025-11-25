JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.7% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.49% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $140,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

