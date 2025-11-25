Magnetar Financial LLC Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company $CLX

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,671 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 49.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Zacks Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.13 per share, for a total transaction of $416,520.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,690. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

