Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.860-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.350-1.380 EPS.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $153.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average is $125.68. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Rothschild Redb upgraded Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.62.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $130,491.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,987.92. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 54.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

