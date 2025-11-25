Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Hsbc Global Res

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $44.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $112.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

