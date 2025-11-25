Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $378.04 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21,239.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721,042 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Oracle worth $378,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1,770.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $200.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.13. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

