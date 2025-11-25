Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38. Sonoco Products Company has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $52.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, Director John R. Haley acquired 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.87 per share, with a total value of $99,914.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 23,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,369.70. This represents a 12.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $809,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

