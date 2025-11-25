Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,960 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 145.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price target on Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $215.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.16. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $263.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

