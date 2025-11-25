Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11,517.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481,864 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of United Parcel Service worth $252,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden increased its position in United Parcel Service by 95.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 332,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,611,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,130,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,118,000 after purchasing an additional 162,364 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 260,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 647,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.39%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

