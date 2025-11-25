RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 474,578 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 30,480.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $107,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,304,000 after buying an additional 341,492 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 576,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,691,000 after purchasing an additional 76,736 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 481,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,198,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2,183.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 476,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,908,000 after buying an additional 455,396 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $246.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $254.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.03 and its 200 day moving average is $232.69.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

