Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT Stake Lowered by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,328 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,151,000 after acquiring an additional 173,430 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 618.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $312,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VCLT opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $79.47.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.3334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

