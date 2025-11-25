Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors LLC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises about 0.6% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after buying an additional 3,420,144 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after buying an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Vertiv from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $169.28 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $202.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.Vertiv’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

