Rhumbline Advisers Sells 170,262 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,262 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Synchrony Financial worth $50,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5,787.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $894,605.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 108,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,219.42. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $591,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,402.17. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $4,036,892 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.