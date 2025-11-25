Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 1,205 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.10% of Onto Innovation worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,690.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $132.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.47. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $228.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

