General American Investors Co. Inc. Acquires 26,600 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.