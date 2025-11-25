Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $234.51 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,419,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 756,370 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 3.7% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.13% of Verizon Communications worth $234,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $362,634,000 after purchasing an additional 98,430 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $33.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

