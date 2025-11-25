Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CENTA opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 549,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 354,016 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,109.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 196,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 180,503 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 52.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 391,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 135,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 107.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 122,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1,120.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 116,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

