Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Increased by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 644.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 68,067 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.5%

Amazon.com stock opened at $226.28 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,594 shares of company stock worth $10,887,531. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

