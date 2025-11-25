Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Insider Warton Wang Sells 8,187 Shares

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) insider Warton Wang sold 8,187 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $395,268.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,773.16. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,985,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,814,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,431,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,169,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,480 shares during the period. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

