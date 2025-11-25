Rhumbline Advisers Sells 359 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Waters worth $43,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Waters by 118.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 533.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 target price on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.57.

Waters stock opened at $399.66 on Tuesday. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $275.05 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

