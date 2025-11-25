Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,961 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Gen Digital worth $31,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Gen Digital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Gen Digital by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GEN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,291.66. This trade represents a 21.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Gen Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.