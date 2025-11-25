Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,761 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 31.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 235,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 56,745 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 103,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $3,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

PFE stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

