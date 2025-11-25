Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Increased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 50.4% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 283,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $62,288,000 after buying an additional 28,203 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 183,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 362,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,527,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $226.28 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild Redb downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,594 shares of company stock valued at $10,887,531. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

